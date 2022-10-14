BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of 91-year-old Jean McGuire, a civil rights leader and cofounder of the METCO program, have released a statement in response to her stabbing this week:

The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are assisting in her recovery. We greatly appreciate the outpouring of love and support that we have received from people in the Greater Boston area, across Massachusetts, and around the world.



Jean has spent her entire professional life fighting for all families to have the best educational opportunities to achieve their dreams. In her words, ‘”We as a community can never forget that we need to stand together and continue working to empower our children through learning. We are at our best as a people; when it’s about ‘we’ not ‘me.’ I love you all and I will see you soon.’“



For those looking to support Jean’s legacy, she and her family will ask people to direct donations to a nonprofit fund currently in development that will help promote the education of the children of greater New England. The family will make a formal announcement introducing the establishment of the fund in coming weeks.

As 7NEWS previously reported, McGuire was walking her dog in Franklin Park in Jamaica Plain around 8:30 p.m. when she was stabbed multiple times. The suspect is still at large.

