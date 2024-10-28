PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of late Boston police officer John O’Keefe argued in court Monday to proceed with a civil case against Karen Read before her murder re-trial in January.

O’Keefe’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in August, blaming Read for his death, as well as two Canton bars they argue overserved Read the night O’Keefe died.

O’Keefe’s mother and brother were in Plymouth Superior Court Monday, but Read herself was not. Earlier this month, Read’s legal team filed a motion asking for the judge to postpone the civil trial until after her second criminal trial. Her first trial this summer ended with a hung jury.

Read is accused of running over and killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend at the time, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow after a night of drinking. Her defense claims she’s been framed.

Read’s attorneys previously argued that if the civil case went forward soon, her statements could then be used against her in the criminal trial.

However, lawyers for the O’Keefe family argued Monday that there is no reason for Read to be unavailable for the civil trial. They pointed out that Read has been available to sit down for network news interviews and public appearances, arguing that Read should also make time to be deposed for the civil case.

The judge has not yet ruled on when the civil case can move forward.

