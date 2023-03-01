The family of a man dragged to his death by a Red Line train at Broadway station last year is now suing the MBTA in connection with the incident.

Robinson Lalin’s family has claimed the train operator was negligent and careless, saying the operator didn’t make sure the doors were clear before pulling away from the platform.

Emergency crews responded to Broadway station around midnight on April 10 last year. Federal investigators later said Lalin was getting off the train when the doors closed and his arm got stuck.

Investigators said Lalin was dragged roughly 100 feet down the platform.

In its preliminary report weeks after the incident, the National Transportation Safety Board said a fault in a door control system was to blame.

Family members previously criticized the T in comments shortly after Lalin’s death, with Lalin’s nephew Kelvin Lalin telling 7NEWS “there’s definitely technical problems or mechanical issues with the train which the MBTA is responsible for.”

Speaking after the transportation safety board’s report, Lalin said the T had not been exonerated.

“This report is brutal,” Lalin said.

7NEWS has reached out to the MBTA for comment on the lawsuit but had not heard back as of around 4 p.m.

