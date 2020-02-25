Family of man fatally shot by police after confrontation at Boston hospital ‘hopes to find peace’

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a man who was fatally shot by police after a confrontation at a Boston hospital earlier this month said they were thankful officials emphasized Tuesday that he had a fake gun, and said they hoped to find peace with more information.

One of Juston Root’s sisters told 7NEWS the family had believed from the beginning that Root did not have a gun when he went to Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Feb. 7.

Officers responding to reports of a man who had shown a firearm found Root, 41, who initially tried to direct them elsewhere before pulling a “very realistic looking” firearm out of his waistband and shooting at an officer, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins said at a press conference Tuesday.

Another officer fired, wounding Root and a valet at the hospital, and Root escaped and drove into Brookline, where officers fatally shot him. In a statement, Root’s family said they wanted to find out more information but thanked officials for confirming that he did not have a firearm.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our appreciation for the Suffolk County’s District Attorney Rachael Rollins and her office for making it clear at their press conference today that Juston did not have a real gun; and he did not shoot anyone,” the family said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation, our family hopes to find some peace when we know what happened before, during and after these incidents.”

Root’s sister and father, who said they were deep in mourning, met with Rollins before the press conference.