BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members of the 22-year-old man killed in a shooting inside a Brockton restaurant Friday night are now speaking out, asking for answers as authorities continue their investigation.

The shooting happened near 8 p.m. at the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet off Crescent Street, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Days after the shooting, sisters Andrea Monteiro and Vera Lopes on Monday remembered their brother, Joe Araujo, and urged anyone with information about his death to come forward.

“He was a very loving kid, very lovable,” Monteiro said. “We could argue and two minutes later, he would say ‘We’re siblings, I love you’ and move on with our day.”

“As the older of five of us, sometimes I feel like that’s my role is to protect him and I couldn’t do nothing,” Lopes said.

The Plymouth County DA released surveillance video on Saturday as part of their investigation.

In the video, a hooded person can be seen walking past families eating at Hibachi Sushi and approaching the booth where Araujo and his girlfriend were sitting. The person then opens fire and flees the scene as diners rush out of the restaurant.

The DA’s office said Araujo was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities had not announced any arrests in this case as of Monday afternoon.

“That video keeps replaying in my head over and over and over,” Monteiro said.

She continued, saying the family is going through “the worst nightmare.”

While their investigation was ongoing, the DA’s office said police believe Araujo was the target of the shooting, saying this did not appear to be a random act of violence.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact Brockton police.

Family members shared their thoughts, in the meantime.

“We can never get him back,” Monteiro said of her brother on Monday. “He’s gone forever and the person who did it is still out there living his life like nothing.”

Araujo’s sisters said he loved football as a child. He then graduated Brockton High School, worked in a kitchen at a retirement community and was the father of two young boys.

On Friday, Araujo’s sisters said, Araujo had just sat down for date night with his girlfriend when shots rang out.

“We love him,” Lopes said. “We miss him and someone out there, please, any little info can lead us to find who did this to him.”

