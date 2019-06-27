Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting applauds appointment of independent investigator

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 19-year-old who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Dorchester earlier this week has issued a statement applauding the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office for assigning an independent investigator.

In a statement issued Thursday on their behalf by the Boston-based law firm Hedges & Tomposky, the family of Jaymil Ellerbe said it “mourns the tragic killing of their son, grandson, nephew, and brother.”

“Regardless of the circumstances of his death, the family deserves a full, swift and transparent investigation,” the statement read. “We applaud the decision of the Suffolk DA to assign this case to an independent investigator from the Discharge Integrity Team. We further call upon the Boston Police and of the Office of the Medical Examiner to promptly release to the family all information concerning the death of Jaymil, including reports, video footage and the autopsy.”

Police say Ellerbe was shot and killed after opening fire on two Boston police bicycle officers.

