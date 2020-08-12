Family of man shot and killed by police after confrontation at Boston hospital, car chase files suit

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 41-year-old Mattapan man who was shot and killed in February after pointing what appeared to be a weapon at police officers near Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and then leading officers on a high-speed car chase into Brookline has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Boston and the officers who killed him.

In a filing in federal court in Boston, the Estate of Juston Root, represented by his sister, Jennifer Root Bannon, is suing the City of Boston, state trooper Paul Conneely, and Boston police officers David Godin, Joseph McMenamy, Leroy Fernandes, Brenda Figueroa, and Corey Thomas, and is seeking compensation to the greatest extent allowed by law, punitive damages allowed by law, payment of court fees, and further relief.

“I know that my brother would be proud knowing we’re here today starting to open up the truth to this story,” Root Bannon said.

Boston police officers and Brigham and Women’s security personnel responding to a report of a man with a gun in the area of 60 Fenwood Road around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 opened fire on Root after he pulled out what appeared to be a weapon before he fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police.

Root crashed after hitting multiple vehicles near the Brookline/Newton line, where he was shot and killed by police near the intersection of Hammond Street and Route 9.

He was later found with an air pistol and two paintball guns.

In the court filing, the Root Estate says the officers who shot and killed him should have known he was injured and no longer posed a threat to them while he was “on the ground, unarmed, seriously injured, and desperately struggling to breathe. ”

“I’m never gonna be able to understand why shooting him 31 times as appropriate for anyone,” Root Bannon said.

They also allege that video recording immediately after Root was shot 31 times in three seconds show officers saying, “Yeah, I killed that (expletive),” I emptied my magazine on him,” “Just shut your (expletive) mouth,” You got a [union] rep coming?,” “I won’t talk,” and “I gotta get out of here.”

The Estate says the suit is aimed at holding “the defendants accountable for their wrongful conduct, and to ensure that appropriate remedial measures are taken by the Boston Police Department and the City of Boston to prevent similar tragic killings in the future.”

“I felt sick,” Root Bannon said. “I think it’s disgusting. It seems heartless and I certainly wouldn’t want to run into those types of officers.”

The mayor’s office declined to comment.

