Family of man shot by police at Boston hospital ‘hopes to find peace’ with more information

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a man who was fatally shot by police after a confrontation at a Boston hospital earlier in the month said they were thankful officials emphasized the man had a fake gun, and said they hoped to find peace with more informaiton.

One of Juston Root’s sisters told 7News the family had believed from the beginning that Root did not have a gun when he went to Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Feb. 7. Officers responding to reports of a man who had shown a firearm found Root, 41, who initially tried to direct them elsewhere before pulling a “very realistic looking” firearm out of his waistband and shooting at an officer, according Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins.

Another officer fired, wounding Root and a valet at the hospital, and Root escaped and drove into Brookline, where officers fatally shot him. In a statement, Root’s family said they wanted to find out more information but thanked officials for confirming that he did not have a firearm.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)