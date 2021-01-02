Family of man who disappeared in Lowell river demands more information from police

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a man last seen fleeing into a Lowell river while being chased by officers is demanding more information from police.

Family and friends of Moses Harris rallied outside the Lowell police station Saturday, saying they want police to release body camera footage of the night officers tried to arrest Harris two weeks ago. Harris allegedly fled into the Concord River and has not been seen since.

“I need his body. I need the body. I need an answer today,” said Louise Harris Daddeh, Harris’ mother.

