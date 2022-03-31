BOSTON (WHDH) - The heartbroken family of a slain United States Marine on Thursday announced plans to file a civil lawsuit against a Boston bar after the veteran was fatally stabbed outside the establishment over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Daniel Martinez, 23, was stabbed to death by a bouncer at the Sons of Boston following a bar fight, authorities said. Medical examiners later determined that his cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Family members say Martinez was in the city visiting a fellow Marine for Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations when his life was unexpectedly cut short. He was a native of the Chicago area and had recently been discharged from the Marines after a four-year stint in the Middle East.

“We had already gone to see houses. He was going to buy a house for him and his brothers to move in together,” Martinez’s father, Manuel, said during a news conference that was held to announce the lawsuit. “He liked photography and movie production.”

Martinez and his friend were at the bar when police say a verbal fight with the bouncer, 38-year-old Alvaro Larrama, turned physical and spilled into the street. Larrama has since been arraigned on a charge of murder in Martinez’s death. He is currently being held without bail.

An attorney representing the Martinez family said the lawsuit will give them more access into the police investigation so they can learn more about the events leading up to Martinez’s death.

