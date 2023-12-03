PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The grief-stricken family of an airman from Massachusetts released a statement Saturday, days after his death in a US military Osprey crash off the coast of Japan.

Pittsfield-native and US Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher, 24, was identified by officials after the CV-22B Osprey he was traveling in crashed off the shore of Yakushima Island on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Galliher was one of eight crew members aboard the Osprey and has so far been the only individual recovered and identified since the crash.

In a statement Saturday, Galliher’s family said, ““Our family is mourning the loss of our beloved Jacob, who we have been informed died after the Osprey plane that was transporting him crashed off the coast of Japan. Jacob was an incredible son, brother, husband, father and friend to so many. His short life touched and made better the lives of hundreds, if not thousands in Pittsfield, in this region and everywhere he served. Jacob lived to serve his family, his country and the people he loved. We will in time have more to say about his life and its deep and lasting impact. For now, we are mourning and ask for privacy and prayers for his wife, his two amazing children and all of us while we grieve and prepare for his return home.”

Offering their condolences on Facebook, the Pittsfield Police Department described Galliher as a man who served his country proudly.

Galliher had been in Japan with his wife and sons.

Galliher’s wife in her statement Friday said “His boys will grow up with all the amazing memories of him, knowing he loved them more than the world and know that their daddy was not only a warrior but an incredibly special individual.”

“I truly hope they turn out just like him,” Galliher’s wife said.

Ivy continued in her comments, thanking the people who located Galliher and brought him home.

“Another thank you to everyone who is out trying to locate the other airmen, my heart goes out to their families and I hope they are all found safe and brought home as well,” she said.

Galliher’s wife and children were still in Japan as of Friday afternoon. No details had been released about a funeral.

