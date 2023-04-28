The family of Jack Teixeira issued a statement Friday, making their first public comments since Teixeira was arrested earlier this month in connection with the leak of classified military documents.

The family shared their statement through a spokesperson, saying “His parents and large extended family are standing together in solidarity and support of Jack Teixeira through this very difficult and confusing ordeal.”

“We know there are more questions now than answers and are hopeful that Jack will receive the fair and just treatment to which he is entitled during this investigation,” the family said. “His health and safety are now and will be our top priority. We are truly grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from family and friends thus far. As we move forward and navigate through this process, we are asking that you please respect the privacy of our family.”

Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National guardsman, was arrested on April 13 in Dighton, accused of taking classified materials and posting them on the social media site Discord.

He appeared in court this week, where prosecutors said he should remain in jail during his trial.

Prosecutors also said Teixeira, 21, possessed a large number of weapons and has a history of making violent threats.

A judge on Thursday did not make a decision on the prosecution’s request, with Teixeira now remaining in custody pending a ruling.

