LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Maura Murray, who disappeared back in 2004, have reached out to law enforcement after human bone fragments were recently discovered in the area of a popular ski resort in Lincoln, New Hampshire.

The human bone fragments were found in the area of Loon Mountain during a recent construction project according to N.H. State Police.

An investigation remains ongoing and diagnostic testing on the bone fragments is pending, which will help determine the historical nature, age, and possible sex of the fragments.

No additional information has been made available but state police say there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public.

Murray’s sister, Julie, released a statement that read in part, “My family is aware of the recent discovery of bone fragments near Loon Mountain and we ask that the public not interfere with the investigation.”

Murray was last seen on Feb. 9, 2004 after crashing her car in Haverhill, N.H.

“If these bone fragments belong to a human, they deserve to be correctly identified, their relatives properly notified, and cause of death determined,” Julie Murray continued. “I have reached out to law enforcement for additional details and am awaiting their response.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)