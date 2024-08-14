MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a Maynard man is suing Eversource after a house fire and explosion in 2021 left a man dead and three first responders hospitalized.

In September 2021, a gas leak outside the home spread and ignited in a basement crawl space, investigators said. Crews found Greg Sharrigan dead inside.

“We lost our dad, and the community lost a great man. This is what Eversource took from us, and what it could take from anyone,” said his son Jason Sharrigan.

His family claims Eversource failed to properly track and maintain the gas line.

“What Eversource did is really hard for me to talk about, and the pain they caused is truly unspeakable. Nothing can ever fix this, but I hope by raising my voice, I can prevent this from ever happening again,” said Carol Sharrigan, his wife.

In response to the lawsuit, Eversource said it disputes the assertions made in the lawsuit.

“The 2021 fire in Maynard was an isolated, tragic accident and we continue to extend our sincere sympathies to family and friends impacted by it… While we strongly dispute the assertions made in the complaint, we will continue to work through the appropriate legal processes to reach a resolution based on the facts of this tragic accident,” Eversource’s statement said in part.

Two police officers and a firefighter were hurt while fighting the fire, but they have since recovered.

The Sharrigans, however, are mourning a husband and father.

“Since we lost him, I have been amazed by how many lives he touched. This all went away nearly three years ago when he dropped me off at work and kissed me goodbye for the last time,” said Carol Sharrigan.

