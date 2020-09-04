Family of men killed by law enforcement call for reopening of Mass. police brutality cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group is calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to appoint a special prosecutor and reopen all cases of police brutality in Massachusetts.

Mass Action Against Police Brutality gathered family members of people killed by law enforcement to encourage others to join them for a march next Wednesday.

Hope Coleman, the mother of Terrence Coleman who was fatally shot by Boston police in 2016, was one of the family members gathered outside the State House Friday.

“I brought my son in this world not to be shot at,” she said.

Usaamah Rahim’s mother, Rahimah, was also in attendance. Her son was shot and killed by Boston police and FBI agents in 2015.

“We want these cases open. We want it investigated,” she said. “Our hearts are breaking as yours would if it were your child murdered and wrongly accused.”

Jennifer Root Bannon spoke about wanting accountability after her brother, Juston, was shot and killed by police in February.

“I am not going to stop until it’s reopened and these cases deserve to have their cases reopened too,” she said. “Enough is enough.”

Next Wednesday’s march is slated to start at the State House at 5 p.m. and head toward Roxbury.

