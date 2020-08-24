Family of missing woman who missed flight to Boston says she was found safe

(WHDH) — Authorities in Texas were searching for a woman who vanished after she missed a recent flight home to Boston, but her family said their “prayers have been answered.”

Johnnie Polk, Destiny’s father, posted to Facebook on Monday night and said that his daughter is “resting and doing fine.” He also gave a special thanks to local law enforcement for helping to locate her.

“Most importantly I thank God for keeping my child safe in his arms and she will be up on her feet soon, continually being a light and loving soul as always,” Polk wrote in the post. “God bless you all!”

Destiny Polk, 23, of Boston, was reported missing after last being seen at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Friday around 7 p.m. where she never got on her flight to Logan Airport, according to a Black and Missing Foundation poster that was shared by Bay State Rep. Liz Miranda.

