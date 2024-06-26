PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of the 69-year-old Plymouth man who was found dead following an extensive search last week is remembering their loved one and hoping for change, saying in a new statement “our father’s death was preventable.”

Rodney Riviello was last seen on June 17 when he left Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth near 11:15 a.m., according to police.

Authorities launched wide-ranging search efforts and repeatedly asked the public for help finding Riviello.

As the search continued, Riviello’s children said their father was admitted to Beth Israel after he fell while on a walk by himself. Family members said he was released after three hours with no notification to his family members.

Riviello’s children said their father had memory loss after he suffered several mini-strokes.

Police and fire officials on Saturday confirmed Riviello was found dead in an outdoor area earlier that morning.

Three days after the search ended, Riviello’s family on Tuesday said he was found in a “salty marshland area” less than a mile from Beth Israel Deaconess in Plymouth.

“While we try to understand what happened, we want to recognize this nightmare could happen to anyone’s father or grandfather,” family members said. “We hope sharing his story will shed light on gaps in hospital protocols for elderly patients with cognitive issues, and we’re asking for immediate safeguards that require a safe handoff to a family member or caregiver.”

Family members of Riviello said they plan to meet with State Sen. Susan Moran next month in an effort to keep this kind of situation from happening to any other families, while they await more information from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Family members also thanked people who helped search for Riviello and remembered their loved one was someone who made people feel “like the most important person in his day.”

“He was proud of his family and would be proud of us now not just for the way we’ve gotten through the past week but for the way we’ll move forward from this preventable tragedy working to make things better for those just like him,” family members said.

“While we ask that you continue to respect our privacy, we also ask that you make memories with your dad in honor of ours and that you support our efforts for immediate change,” the family continued.

A spokesperson for Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth addressed the situation while the search for Riviello was ongoing, saying in a statement “Our thoughts are with the family as they navigate this very challenging time.”

“BID Plymouth has fully cooperated with the Plymouth Police Department, and will continue to do so,” said spokesperson Kristina Murray. “In the interest of patient privacy, BID Plymouth does not comment on or share individual patient health information.”

