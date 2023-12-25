SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members of Roderick “Kito” Jackson, a National Grid worker who was killed in a crash in Waltham earlier this year, brought gifts to 16 kids staying at the CHA Somerville Campus, an inpatient psychiatry facility for children and adolescents where Jackson was once employed.

Jackson, 36, tragically lost his life alongside Officer Paul Tracey in Waltham on Dec.6.

Family members say he was a dedicated family man who loved the Christmas holiday.

Kito’s family has vowed to keep his legacy alive by forming the Kito Jackson Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide aid to Cambridge high school students who share Kito’s core values: dedication to family, community, and athletics. Following his devastating passing,

In addition to donations from the community, Stoughton-headquartered Franklin Sports has provided athletic equipment designed for teenagers, the Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club created kits packed with school supplies, and Lonnell Wells, co-founder of Cambridge Bike Give Back, contributed additional items for the children.

