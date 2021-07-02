BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of Jhon Michel, a young man who drowned this week, says he was a friend to everyone.

They hope others will learn to be more careful in the water.

“I want people to know Jhon was a loving caring father, he was a good son, a good nephew and friend. He loved everybody, everybody was Jhon’s friend,” says Elmase Toussaint, Jhon’s aunt.

She says Jhon grew up with her and his uncle in their Brockton home. He was like a son.

The 29-year-old from Brockton, jumped off a bridge in Scituate to cool off on Tuesday afternoon.

“I cannot imagine me preparing his burial right now, and my heart is broken,” says Toussaint.

Michel’s drowning is one of several recent incidents throughout the state.

“It’s a lesson for all of us, for the one who stayed behind,” says Toussaint.

Michel’s home only 15 minutes away from DW Field, where two young cousins drowned in May.

“It really shook the city,” says Brockton Police Chief Manny Gomes.

It all hits too close to home for Chief Gomes.

Now, every police cruiser in Brockton will have a life preserver and rope to help with water rescues.

“Even though people may know how to swim, they’re not the swimmers they think they are,” says Chief Gomes. “This just gives the officers another tool to help out.”

The Brockton Housing Authority paid for the equipment.

“The whole idea here is to save a life,” says Timothy Sullivan with the Brockton Housing Authority.

Michel’s family says they weren’t sure if he was a strong swimmer, but he didn’t know the area, so he certainly didn’t know the water.

The family hopes no one else will have to go through the same pain.

“I hope Jhon’s death help others to make better decisions or take a swimming lesson. Don’t do things without thinking about the consequences,” says Toussaint.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for Michel’s two children

The City of Brockton says they are also offering free swimming lessons to any child or adult who does not know how to swim.

