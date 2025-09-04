SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of the man who was shot and killed last week in Shrewsbury released a statement today.

The fiancé of Kevin Doherty, Sarah Schofield, said they were set to be married later this month.

She wrote in a statement, “Although this tragedy has created a permanent before and after mark in our lives, what will never be difficult is remembering Kevin… He was funny and he was kind. He truly woke up each morning with a smile on his face.”

Schofield says Doherty was coming home from walking their 6-year-old son to school Thursday. Police say he confronted a man who was spray-painting a bridge.

Investigators say a 26-year-old man opened fire and killed Doherty. He’s since been charged with murder.

