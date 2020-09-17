Family of slain MIT officer places ad in support of police

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of fallen Massachusetts Institue of Technology officer Sean Collier will be taking out a full-page ad in some major publications in Boston in support of police officers.

Officer Collier’s family said they wanted to do this to remind everyone of the sacrifices members of law enforcement and their families make to protect the public.

Collier was shot and killed in pursuit of the marathon bombers days after the bombing in 2013.

His murder set off a manhunt and a lockdown in Boston and a number of surrounding communities.

The Collier family’s ad will run in the Boston Globe Friday and Sunday and the Boston Herald on Friday.

