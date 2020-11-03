STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a Stoughton nurse whose good deed took a tragic turn in Pawtucket, Rhode Island early Sunday morning is speaking out.

Jennifer Toscano, 34, had stopped to render aid to a passenger in a rolled over vehicle on Interstate 95 northbound around 1:45 a.m. when a car fatally hit her before driving away, state police said

Her family members opened up about the loss of their loved one.

“She felt as though she had to give back and honestly, I think that’s where her mind was at the time,” Toscano’s mother said.

“I’m angry, of course, but I can’t be angry about what she did,” her sister tearfully added.

The hit-and-run driver, identified Luis Baez, 22, of Jamaica Plain, was arrested a short time after the crash, state police said.

He was arraigned Monday in Providence District Court on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs — resulting in death, driving so as to endanger — resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident — resulting in death, and operating on a suspended license — first offense.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Toscano’s son, who recently loss his father as well.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)