WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of the teen killed in a social media challenge are filing suit against the company that started it.

14-year-old Harris Wolobah of Worcester died in September after attempting the “One Chip Challenge”, which the suit alleges encouraged customers to eat a chip with the dangerousness level of a chemical irritant and then upload reactions to eating the chip on social media.

The suit also alleges that the chip was easily purchasable at local stores, despite being marketed as “not for kids”.

Wolobah’s family said they hope this lawsuit will send a message to companies that market dangerous products using social media, especially when it can be marketed to children.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)