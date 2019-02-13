Family of woman killed by flying manhole cover sues MassDOT, contractors

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a Milton elementary school art teacher who was killed in 2016 when a dislodged manhole cover crashed through the windshield of her car as she drove on the Expressway has filed a lawsuit against the state and contractors.

The family of Caitlin Clavette is suing the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and two contractors, AECOM and Green International Affiliates, for allegedly failing to properly inspect and maintain the 200-pound manhole cover that killed her as she drove to work along I-93 on Feb. 12, 2016.

“We’d like somebody to be accountable for this,” Andrew Clavette said. “The fingerpointing hasn’t gotten us anywhere.”

The lawsuit alleges the manhole cover was severely deteriorated, unstable, and decades old.

In a statement, MassDOT said, “Ms. Clavette’s death was a tragedy, and the Department’s sympathies remain with her family.”

Andrew Clavette said his goal is to ensure that no one goes through a similar tragedy.

“Along with the accountability part of it is that we want to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

