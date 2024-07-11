WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a Worcester teen who died after participating in the viral “One Chip Challenge” filed a lawsuit Thursday against the company that made the chip at the center of the challenge.

Harris Wolobah, 14, of Worcester died in September of last year after attempting the challenge, which involved eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip made by Paqui.

Hours after he ate the chip, Wolobah became ill and died.

Wolobah’s death prompted an outpouring of grief in Worcester, with one vigil drawing more than 100 attendees.

In May of this year, an autopsy report said Wolobah died from eating a large quantity of chile pepper extract. The report said he also had a congenital heart defect, as reported by the Associated Press.

Speaking with 7NEWS in September, Wolobah’s aunt said he played basketball and earned a spot on a traveling team shortly before his death.

Wolobah’s aunt, Louise Richardson, described Wolobah as a “very respectful kid” and said he was “very loving.”

In addition to Paqui, Wolobah’s family’s lawsuit targets Amplify Snack Brands, which acquired Paqui in 2015. The suit also names the Hershey Company, which bought Amplify and its subsidiaries in 2018.

Among other defendants, the lawsuit targets the pharmacy store, Walgreens, and two people who work at a Walgreens store in Worcester where Wolobah’s family said Wolobah bought a Paqui chip.

The family’s lawsuit says the “One Chip Challenge” encouraged customers to eat a chip with dangerous levels of a chemical irritant and upload their reactions on social media.

The suit also alleges the chip was easily available at local stores, despite being marketed as “not for kids.”

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, an attorney for Wolobah’s family said the marketing campaign for the chip was intended to attract teens even though the chip could be deadly.

“Isn’t it clear that these defendants knew full well that this chip was unreasonably dangerous? And isn’t this an obvious marketing campaign designed to attract kids to that very danger?” said attorney Doug Sheff. “The promotion was clever, but deadly.

“Hersehy cannot hide behind Paqui,” Sheff added. “And Paqui cannot hide behind TikTok or any other social media platform.

A Paqui spokesperson issued a statement following the lawsuit, saying “We were and remain deeply saddened by the death of Harris Wolobah and extend our condolences to his family and friends.”

“Paqui’s One Chip Challenge was intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labeling highlighting that the product was not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or has underlying health conditions,” the spokesperson said. “We saw increased reports of teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings,” the spokesperson continued. “As a result, while the product adhered to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we worked with retailers to voluntarily remove the product from shelves in September 2023 and discontinued the One Chip Challenge.”

