WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of the National Grid worker killed last week in a crash in Waltham is seeking justice.

Roderick Jackson, 36, was working a roadside project lsat week when he and Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, 58, were struck and killed. Two other National Grid workers were also hurt.

“The man accused of killing Mr. Roderick Jackson and Officer Paul J. Tracey is a habitual offender who should have never been in the position to take the lives of these two beloved members of our community,” the Jackson family’s attorney said in a statement. “The system failed these two innocent men and we intend to seek civil justice to the fullest to avenge Mr. Jackson’s tragic passing.”

Peter Simon, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, is accused of killing Jackson and Tracey. He’s facing several charges, including two counts of manslaughter.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)