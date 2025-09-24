NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The family of the worker who was shot at a country club in Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend spoke out Wednesday afternoon.

Steven Burtman, of Lowell, was shot while working at Sky Meadow Country Club on Saturday. His family says that as of Wednesday morning, he is awake and aware of what happened.

Burtman suffered serious injuries to his jaw and mouth and has already had two surgeries. His family is optimistic he’ll make a full recovery.

Burtman was one of three people shot Saturday evening when police say a 23-year-old man opened fire at Sky Meadow Country Club.

A man confronted the shooter and smashed a bar chair over his head.

Robert Decesare, 59, was eating dinner when the gunman opened fire. He was killed while trying to protect his family.

Decesare leaves behind a wife and three children including a daughter who is set to get married in November.

