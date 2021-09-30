BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a young boy who was hit by a car while walking to school in Dorchester is asking for the public’s help identifying the person who left their child lying in the street.

Francis Nedwell’s loved ones say he suffered serious injuries after being hit by a white SUV that fled the scene near the intersection of Columbia Road and Intervale Street just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The 11-year-old is being treated at Boston Children’s for several injuries including broken ribs and pelvis and damage to his liver and lungs.

The SUV was later located by police late Wednesday night but there has been no word on the driver.

Nedwell’s family said they want that person to come forward.

“You need to be responsible about your actions,” his aunt Kimberly Jones said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.

An investigation remains ongoing.

