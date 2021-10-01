BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a young boy who was hit by a car while walking to school in Dorchester is asking for the public’s help identifying the person who left their child lying in the street.

Francis Nedwell’s loved ones say he suffered serious injuries after being hit by a white SUV that fled the scene near the intersection of Columbia Road and Intervale Street just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The force of the impact left him pinned underneath a parked car.

“His sister is traumatized. She’s 13-years-old. It’s actually really sad she’s asking herself looking at her brother, how brutal this person is hitting my brother and leaving him on the ground,” his aunt, Kimberly Jones, said. “It’s really sad.”

The 11-year-old is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Boston Children’s Hospital for several injuries including broken ribs and pelvis and damage to his liver and lungs. His family says his condition is worsening.

“He was laughing, like bring me my backpack, I want to do homework,” Jones said. “And today he don’t wanna talk, he don’t wanna drink, he don’t wanna play video games.”

The SUV was later located by police late Wednesday night but there has been no word on the driver.

Francis’ aunt and father spoke outside the hospital Thursday and pleaded with the person responsible to come forward.

” Please just turn in yourself,” Jones said. “This is a family here that needs you to be responsible for this. It’s not fair, it doesn’t have to be – you need to be responsible about your actions.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.

An investigation remains ongoing.

