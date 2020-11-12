Family offering $10K reward in case of man found beaten to death in Cambridge park

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a 60-year-old man who was found beaten to death in a park in Cambridge in 2019 is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible, officials announced Thursday.

Paul Wilson, a Cambridge resident who resided in an apartment complex near Danehy Park, was found murdered on the night of Jan. 2, 2019, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Officers responding to a report of what appeared to be a body lying on a paved pathway under a lit street lamp discovered Wilson suffering from significant head trauma. He was said to be wearing a pair of shorts, a red winter coat, a winter hat, and gloves

Wilson, who stood 6-foot-6, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead as a result of multiple blunt force injuries to his head.

Police found a baseball bat near the scene but forensic testing has not connected the item to Wilson’s murder.

Investigators have since determined that on the day of the attack, Wilson took a Blue Bike to and from work at IBM. He returned from work by arriving at Porter MBTA station and rode the bike home, where he parked it by his house on Sherman Street before walking through the park, according to Ryan’s office.

Anyone with information about Wilson’s death is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office at 781-897-6600 or Cambridge Police at 617-349-3121.

An investigation remains ongoing.

