BOSTON (WHDH) - Family members are now offering a $50,000 reward for information as Boston police homicide detectives renew their call for help in a nearly 50-year-old cold case of a mother who was last seen near North Station on Causeway Street.

Dorothy P. Goroshko, 36, went missing from her home on Monastery Road in Brighton on June 4, 1975, according to the Boston Police Department. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Also missing and never recovered is Goroshko’s 1970 Ford Maverick, police added. The vehicle is gold with a black roof, bearing Massachusetts registration 9K7755.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a tremendous difference in the course of this decade’s long investigation,” Boston police said in a news release.

Family and friends of Goroshko suspect foul play in her disapperance.

Rick Goroshko was just 14 years of age when his mother went missing. He said she had gone out to a bar on Causeway Street on the night of her disappearance.

“It’s been 46 years. Before you know it, anybody who knows anything is going to be gone,” he said. “Foul play was definitely involved. My mother went out that night with nothing but the clothes on her back.”

Rick urged the public to come forward with any information that might assist police with their investigation.

“We’re offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of her remains,” Rick said. “The most important thing to us is to bring her home and give her a proper burial. She deserves that.”

This renewed call for help comes just days after the remains of a teenager who disappeared after leaving a party in Billerica nearly 40 years ago were found in the Concord River last week. Cars parts that had a Vehicle Identification Number matching that of Chartier’s vehicle were also recovered.

Anyone with information on Goroshko’s whereabouts is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

