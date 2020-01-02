RIVERTON, Utah (WHDH) — A walk home took a terrifying turn for a 10-year-old boy who says two men tried to lure him into their car by offering candy.

Grayden Dowland was walking home from his basketball coach’s house when he says he noticed the men in a white car following him.

“They said, ‘hi,’ and I started walking faster,” he recalled. “They said, ‘Get in the back seat, we have some candy.'”

Dowland reached his house but his front door was locked.

A surveillance camera captured Dowland picking up rocks as he began to yell at the men.

“If they got any closer, I was going to throw them,” he said.

His neighbor opened their door so Dowland ran insider their house and locked it.

The men allegedly waited for several minutes in a neighbor’s driveway before leaving.

Dowland’s family says they’re now on edge.

“Less than 200 feet, I mean if kids can’t walk two doors down at six o’clock at night, that’s scary,” his dad said.

Police are investigating the incident and say no arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)