Family-owned company surprises employees with $4 million in holiday bonuses

(WHDH) — Employees of a family-owned company in Michigan were surprised at a recent holiday party when they were told that they would be receiving $4 million in Christmas bonuses.

FloraCraft owner and Chairman, Lee Schoenherr, announced plans during the company’s annual holiday lunch on Friday to give an average of $20,000 to each of his 200 employees.

Schoenherr said his bonuses are based on longevity of service and that the money will be shared in two ways: a cash bonus and a special gift to the employee’s 401(k) retirement account.

“I believe strongly in giving back to the community by supporting initiatives that make Ludington a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family,” Schoenherr said in a post on his company’s website. “A few years ago, I began thinking that I would like to do something more targeted for our employees, who really are the heart and soul of FloraCraft.”

FloraCraft is the world’s leading manufacturer of foam products for the craft and floral industries. Products are provided to Walmart, Amazon, Michaels, JOANN, Hobby Lobby, among other major retailers.

“My wife, Joan, and I are blessed in so many ways. We want to share these blessings with the men and women whose energy, passion and loyalty inspire us every day,” Schoenherr added.

FloraCraft, which was founded in 1946, sells its products in all 50 states and 17 countries.

