First responders rescued a girl who was knocked unconscious while tubing in the Chesterfield Gorge Reservation Friday, officials said.

Firefighters and police responding to reports of an injury in the Chesterfield Gorge Reservation at noon were told a girl was tubing with her father and brother when the tube capsized and the girl was knocked unconscious and seriously injured, officials said. The family was eventually removed from the gorge and the girl was taken to the hospital.

The father and brother suffered minor injuries. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)