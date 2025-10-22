WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard made a dramatic save, rescuing three injured boaters found stranded on Naushon Island, part of the Elizabeth Islands northwest of Martha’s Vineyard, Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard said it received a MAYDAY call from a husband, a wife, and their adult son via marine radio.

A concerned family member also reported the vessel overdue after they did not return Tuesday evening.

The Coast Guard said the family reported they abandoned ship and jumped into the icy Atlantic Ocean Monday night after their 33-foot Chris-Craft went up in flames.

It said the three managed to swim to Naushon Island, where they found a barn for shelter, but had no communication and no food for more than 30 hours.

While walking along the beach, the son located the vessel’s marine radio which had washed ashore.

Coast Guard Station Woods Hole and Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill, Falmouth Police Department, Falmouth Harbormaster and volunteers from Naushon Trust searched Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the vessel. Calls to the crew of the vessel went straight to voicemail and cell phone pings did not give an accurate location, according the the Coast Guard.

Volunteers who made it to the island and found the family quickly and administered first aid.

All three family members were air lifted to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, with one in critical condition.

