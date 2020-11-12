Family reunites with 3 Medford police officers who helped deliver baby at home

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who delivered her baby with the help of three police officers over a month ago in Medford and her family recently reunited with the trio.

Nan Qin sent a letter to the Medford Police Department looking to thank the three men for helping delivery her daughter Riley from her home, according to police.

Officers responding to a 911 call at a home in Medford found Qin in labor and in a matter of minutes her daughter Riley was born.

“Despite the fact they are not medical professionals, they were able to calmly guide me through the labor process which helped my baby girl arrive in this world safely.,” Qin said in the note.

Qin’s husband, son and daughter showed up to the department to personally thank Officers Dean Bruno, Matthew Nestor, and Benjamin Franzese for their help with the delivery.

