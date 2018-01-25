Family says Beth Israel discharged man without letting them know

BOSTON (WHDH) — A woman is demanding answers after she said her elderly father was discharged from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center without letting her know.

Sharlet Ramsland said her father Allen had a heart attack on Monday and was taken to Beth Israel for heart surgery. She was told by the hospital he would be discharged on Wednesday but said she was never given any formal notice when. Ramsland said she found out her father was discharged when she got a frantic phone call from him, saying he was being kicked out.

“Being in a hospital, in a strange city, not knowing anyone around, I was confused,” said Allen Ramsland.

Ramsland drove an hour to the hospital to get her father. She said all she was told was that he would be in a “lobby.” She eventually found him in a lobby sitting on a couch, wearing nothing but socks and his hospital gown.

“I was really upset,” said Allen Ramsland’s daughter, Libby Westley. “You have a basic expectation of safety when you leave your family, loved one, at a hospital. He was unsafe.”

In a statement, a Beth Israel spokesperson said, “We are deeply committed to providing the highest quality care and treating our patients with dignity and respect. When concerns are raised, we do a full review and work to identify opportunities to enhance the patient experience.”

