METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a missing Lowell boy said his body was recovered Friday.

Azriel Lopez, 4, who had been missing for about two weeks, was found dead in the Merrimack River, according to his aunt Linda Lopez.

Lopez was playing at a park when he fell into the water on April 19, according to his family.

At around 5:44 p.m. that Saturday, emergency crews responded to a 911 call about a child in the water by the Western Canal near 300 Arcand Drive and the Merrimack River, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Witnesses said he was swept away by the fast-moving current.

Dive teams and local search teams swept the area for the past couple of weeks.

