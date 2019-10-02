Family says Emerson College student who suffered traumatic brain damage in fight has died

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Emerson College student who suffered extensive and irreparable brain damage during a fight at a party early Saturday morning has died, his family said.

Daniel Hollis, a sophomore studying marketing communications succumbed to a traumatic brain stem injury around 5:30 p.m. four days after he and his friends were confronted by group of college-aged boys while leaving a party according to a post on the family’s Caring Bridge page.

This allegedly led to a physical fight in which Hollis subsequently hit his head on either cement or bricks.

He fell unconscious and was taken to a Boston hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a blood clot on his brain, the family added.

Hollis underwent emergency surgery but scans as of Monday morning showed that he had “extensive and unrepairable (sic) damage to large sections of his brain,” the family wrote.

He never regained consciousness.

“Our deepest appreciation goes to all who have kept us in their thoughts and prayers.” His mother Kate Hollis wrote. “We ask you now to turn those prayers and good wishes to the many friends and family who have to learn how to live with a little less sunshine.”

No arrests or charges have been made at this time.

Boston police are investigating.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support the Hollis family.

