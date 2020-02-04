BOSTON (WHDH) - Family members of a 3-year-old Weymouth boy who earned the nickname “Mighty Quinn” during his courageous battle with cancer say recent test results show no evidence of new disease.

Quinn Waters, who battled medulloblastoma, recently visited Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic, where he received the good news.

“Next week will be Quinn’s 4th birthday & the 1 year anniversary of his diagnosis and to say we are thankful to be where we are today is an understatement,” the family wrote on Facebook. “There aren’t words to explain this feeling!”

A steady stream of visitors, including the Dropkick Murphys, professional athletes and first responders, visited Quinn’s home while he was unable to go outside because of his weakened immune system.

