LAKE ALFRED, FL (WHDH) — A Florida family is outraged after they say their 7-year-old’s teachers forced her to scrub floors with a toothbrush as punishment.

Ashley Kirpech’s daughter recently complained of back pain after returning home from school. When asked what was wrong, the daughter said that the teachers made her scrub the floors for talking to a friend in class, Kirpech recalled.

“Someone scrubbing the floor with the toothbrush is… is crazy,” the first graders father, Kenneth Gamble, said.

Two teachers have been placed on administrative leave as school officials investigate the incident.

