TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A family walking on a beach in Cape Cod made a once-in-a-lifetime find.

The rare blue lobster was found by a Pittsburgh family that was in Truro for Thanksgiving.

“It was massive,” said Eric Butterbaugh. “About two feet in length, that’s two boot-lengths with the boots that I was wearing and when I picked it up it felt like the same weight as one of my wife’s kettle balls, which weigh about 10 pounds.”

After some discussion, the family decided to name the lobster Plankton.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)