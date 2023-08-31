MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Milford is sounding the alarm after their beloved pet dog was snatched by a coyote on Wednesday.

The family’s dog, Guido, was taken by a coyote from a yard on Pine Island Road. They’re now asking their neighbors to keep an eye out for his remains.

The attack has officials reminding area pet owners that dawn and dusk are when coyotes are most actively hunting and to watch out for their smaller pets.

This comes as a coyote who attacked a woman in Fall River this week was confirmed to be rabid.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)