LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The brother of the victim in a wild wreck in Lynn recalled the moment he heard his 41-year-old sister Amber Fournier was seriously hurt.

The crash happened while she was on her way to work on Tuesday morning, when a teen allegedly driving a stolen car fleeing from police crashed into Amber.

Dustin Fournier said it’s been hard to watch the surveillance video that shows the car crashing into his sister’s white Honda CRV at the intersection of Essex and Chestnut Streets, causing it to flip on its back.

“We still don’t have any answers, but she’s in good spirits, which is nice to see,” Dustin Fournier said. “I would say the last 48 hours has been tough, but as soon as my other sister who is in Boston sent the picture of her, even though she’s in casts head to toe, just seeing that she’s okay, that’s all that matters.”

The passenger of the stolen car, 22-year-old Leanna Rockwood, appeared in court in Lynn Wednesday morning. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In the hearing, prosecutors said first responders found Amber unconscious.

“Officers were able to puncture the airbags to observe that individual,” the prosecutor said. “However they noted that her legs were trapped underneath the steering wheel.”

Amber was then flown to the hospital after the crash. Video of the crash shows the teen driver and the woman running away from officers. Both were later arrested. The teen driver of the stolen car was taken to the hospital.

With his sister in the hospital as well, Dustin is holding onto hope she will not only get better but also get justice.

“She finds the good in everybody and I’m kind of getting choked up, but she’s just freaking awesome, nobody can compare with her,” Dustin said.

