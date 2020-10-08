Family speaks out as woman recovers from critical injuries caused by stolen truck crash at Boston Public Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - From just married to fighting for her life, Kamila Guimaraes’ family says it has been a hard journey after the young mother was sideswiped by a stolen pickup truck at the Boston Public Garden last week.

Guimaraes husband, Jonas Araujo, told 7NEWS through Sabrina Ribeiro, a family friend and interpreter, that his wife of just three weeks was with her two sisters when the truck slammed into an iron fence next to her, crushing her with debris and leaving her in critical condition.

“It has been tough because we don’t know what can happen next,” Ribeiro translated for Araujo.

Keith Andrade, 58, of Boston, was the driver of that stolen truck and had gotten out of the vehicle and attempted to blend in with the crowd, according to police.

He was soon taken into custody and arraigned on charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in personal injury.

“He’s already forgotten,” Ribeiro said. “We forgive him. If it happens, God has a purpose.”

Guimaraes’ family says she’s aware and no longer in critical car but that she needs reconstructive surgery for injuries to her face.

They say her faith is keeping her in good spirits and they are hopeful for a full recovery.

“The miracle’s already happening,” Ribeiro translated for Araujo. “She can communicate with gestures, so I just know that God is going to do the miracle completely, so I’m just waiting for that.”

