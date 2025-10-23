HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard saved three boaters who were found stranded and injured Wednesday morning on Naushon Island, part of the Elizabeth Islands northwest of Martha’s Vineyard.

Officials said the three boaters, a husband, wife, and their adult son, had to brave the frigid Atlantic waters Monday night after their 33-foot boat burst into flames and sank.

The trio managed to swim to the island, but had no means of communication and no food for more than 30 hours.

The Coast Guard said the boat left the Eel River in Falmouth on Friday, and by Tuesday night worried relatives alerted authorities that the three had not been heard from, prompting officials to begin their search.

Then, in a dramatic twist, the son, in his 30s, stumbled onto the boat’s radio while walking along the beach of the island, which he used to make a call for help.

Quick-thinking volunteers from the Naushon Trust made their way to the island and administered first aid before a Coast Guard helicopter arrived and transported the family to Cape Cod Hospital for further medical attention.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)