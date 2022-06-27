BOSTON (WHDH) - A civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family of Shayne Stilphen for his wrongful death while in custody of the Boston Police Department.

Stilphen suffered an overdose while in police custody in July 2019, which the family alleges was preventable and that the officers failed to provide Stilphen with life-saving medical care until it was too late.

The lawsuit was filed by the ACLU and Goodwin Procter LLC.

“Shayne was a beloved son, brother, and friend,” said Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts. “And like millions of Americans, Shayne had a disease for which he needed treatment—not punishment. Yet the complaint alleges that, over the course of several hours, BPD officers repeatedly failed to respond to Shayne’s obvious medical needs, violating his constitutional rights and ultimately ensuring that his family, friends, and community would never see him or experience the joy of his company again. Nothing can repair this loss, but police must be held accountable for the way they treat—or fail to treat—people in their custody.”

On July 14, 2019 Stilphen was booked into the District 4 station near Mass and Cass. The lawsuit alleges that videos from the booking area demonstrate that throughout the process Stilphen’s body contorted into unnatural postures, he struggled to stay awake and was unable to stand on his own. According to the complaint, these signs of opioid over-intoxication should have caused the police to seek medical assistance, instead they placed Stilphen in a cell by himself.

According to the ACLU, the surveillance footage from Stilphen’s cell shows him periodically take drugs for the next two hours then slumping forward motionless. Stilphen remained motionless in this position for almost an hour while officers walked by seven times. The lawsuit claims that the officers had access to Narcan — which could have saved Shayne’s life — but did not use it until it was too late.

“Shayne had a disease, and needed help,” said Stilphen’s mother Lynnel Cox. “Shayne was my only son, and I miss his warm spirit every day. Nothing has been the same since he has died. Everyone held in police custody is somebody’s child. Nobody deserves to die like Shayne did, and no family deserves to lose their loved one like we did. Family was everything to Shayne, and Shayne was absolutely everything to us. Shayne gave me one of life’s most precious gifts: motherhood. I’m hoping the last gift I can give Shayne is justice, so that no one else experiences this constant and unbearable pain.”

According to the complaint, Shayne left an indelible mark on the many people he positively impacted during his lifetime. Shayne was known for his quick wit, his artistic talents, his athleticism, and his love of cooking, and at the time of his death, he was talking to his mother about turning thirty, sharing plans with his mother about entering active recovery, becoming a barber, and having a child, the lawsuit alleges. Shayne’s compassion and advocacy, according to the suit, inspired his mother Lynnel to establish Hand Delivered Hope – an organization that for many years provided direct outreach to people living with substance use disorder, and educated legislators, clergy, medical providers, law enforcement, and others how to understand, accept, include and care for people living with substance use disorders.

“We stand with the ACLU of Massachusetts in supporting Lynnel’s efforts to not only obtain justice for the wrongful and tragic death of her son, Shayne, but to also create meaningful reform in how the Boston Police Department exercises its responsibilities under the laws of the United States to take care of those they bring into their custody,” said Alexandra Valenti, partner at Goodwin. “Shayne died, alone, in a cell while Boston Police Department officers walked by him every 15 minutes, not more than 10 feet away. That did not need to happen, and we hope that it will never happen again.”

The lawsuit claims that the police denied Stilphen his constitutional right to medical care and was discriminated against on the basis of his Opioid Used Disorder (OUD) in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to the ACLU, less than two months before Shayne’s death another man died in District 4 under similar circumstances.

