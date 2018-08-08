LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHDH) — A Kentucky family has filed a lawsuit against school officials and an alleged bully after they say their son was assaulted into unconsciousness.

The 12-year-old boy says he tried to get away from another student at Olmsted Academy North in Louisville when the student pushed him.

“I pushed him back and then all of a sudden he pushes me into the metal door frame and that’s when everything went black,” he recalled.

His mother, Shacutte Rickens, is now suing the alleged bully, the assistant principal and a counselor at the school.

She claims a bully dropped her son on his head, that he lost consciousness and that he still suffers from headaches and pain.

“They didn’t even call EMS to come pick him up when he was blacked out,” Rickens said. “They called me and my husband instead to come pick him up and take him to the ER, where he suffered a concussion.”

She complained to the assistant principal about the other student, who allegedly has a history of violence and was told the students would be kept apart, she added.

Instead, she says her son and the bully were put in the same classes.

