BOSTON (WHDH) - A family at a Boys & Girls Club in Roxbury received an extra special surprise just in time for the holidays Thursday as they were surprised with $5,000 worth of gifts.

Considered integral members of the community, the Garris family’s son has been an active member of the Boys & Girls Club for three years.

Last year, though, their lives were turned upside down when a flood in their apartment forced them from their home.

The community has since rallied around the family and celebrated their surprised gifts with them this week.

“I am very much overwhelmed,” said Danielle Garris after her children were given gifts. “I am appreciative.”

“I am happy, overjoyed for them because this is stuff I wasn’t able to provide for them,” she said.

Garris said the past year has “really been hard.” She said she had to take time off work and ended up having to leave her job.

“It was a lot trying to recover from that and we still are,” she said. “I’m just very grateful.”

The Boys & Girls Club wanted to do something to make the Garris family’s holiday a little brighter.

With Tuesday’s gift presentation, the children got toys, games and gift cards. There was a guitar for Danielle Garris’ son. But the big hit were shoes, each pair in the children’s favorite color.

Mom wasn’t left out either, receiving gifts including a coat, a fleece and a sweater.

“I’m so grateful for the community coming together,” Garris said. “I am trying cry — just seeing how happy they are.”

Tuesday’s event was put on by Cricket Wireless.

