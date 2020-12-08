Family taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Plymouth home

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A family was taken to the hospital following a carbon monoxide leak at a home in Plymouth on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a funny odor inside a home on Kings Pond Plain Road around 7:15 a.m. rushed a mother, a great grandmother, and three young children, ages 10 months, 2, and 10, out into the driveway, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

Crews found high levels of carbon monoxide throughout the home caused by a malfunctioning furnace in the basement.

Meters detected carbon monoxide readings of 75 parts per million in the basement and 25-30 parts per million in other parts of the home.

Everyone was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for evaluation. A 13-year-old child who had left for school was later picked up for evaluation as well.

Carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in the home were said to be outdated and the alarms sounded off too late.

The family has since been released from the hospital.

